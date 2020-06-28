Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alzarri Joseph looking to 'stay consistent' and 'sticking to plans' to get wickets in England

Ahead of upcoming Test series against England, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph is looking to 'stay consistent' in his bowling by 'sticking to plans' and hitting 'good areas' to get wickets.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:55 IST
Alzarri Joseph looking to 'stay consistent' and 'sticking to plans' to get wickets in England
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of upcoming Test series against England, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph is looking to 'stay consistent' in his bowling by 'sticking to plans' and hitting 'good areas' to get wickets. Four of Joseph's nine Test matches have come against England. He was part of the touring party in England in 2017 but played just one Test match and went wicketless in 22 overs.

"I'm just looking to stay consistent. I think I bowled pretty well in the warm-up game so I'm just looking to repeat what I did in the last game. [The 2017 tour] was a really big learning experience for me, my first time in England. So I have some experience here now - I know how to bowl in these conditions my second time around," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Joseph as saying. Talking about the English conditions, the pacer said ball moves a bit more here than in the Caribbean and for that bowlers have to make slight adjustments.

"The ball does a bit more here in England than in the Caribbean. It's just some slight adjustments, nothing too big but some simple adjustments. For me, I think it's about being consistent round that good area, extracting whatever movement you can get off the pitch, and sticking to plans as long as possible," he said. International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from July 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Appliances sales reach pre-COVID level, expect full capacity utilisation by Sep

Godrej Appliances has almost reached its pre-COVID sales level this month, and it expects to attain full manufacturing capacity utilisation by end of September this year, said a top company official. The company is expecting to attain its p...

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020