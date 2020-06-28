Alzarri Joseph looking to 'stay consistent' and 'sticking to plans' to get wickets in England

Ahead of upcoming Test series against England, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph is looking to 'stay consistent' in his bowling by 'sticking to plans' and hitting 'good areas' to get wickets. Four of Joseph's nine Test matches have come against England. He was part of the touring party in England in 2017 but played just one Test match and went wicketless in 22 overs.

"I'm just looking to stay consistent. I think I bowled pretty well in the warm-up game so I'm just looking to repeat what I did in the last game. [The 2017 tour] was a really big learning experience for me, my first time in England. So I have some experience here now - I know how to bowl in these conditions my second time around," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Joseph as saying. Talking about the English conditions, the pacer said ball moves a bit more here than in the Caribbean and for that bowlers have to make slight adjustments.

"The ball does a bit more here in England than in the Caribbean. It's just some slight adjustments, nothing too big but some simple adjustments. For me, I think it's about being consistent round that good area, extracting whatever movement you can get off the pitch, and sticking to plans as long as possible," he said. International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from July 8. (ANI)