Unity in diversity our core strength, secret of our bonding: goalie Aditi Chauhan

Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan highlighted "unity in diversity" in the current senior side, calling it the 'core strength' and 'secret of bonding' between players.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:20 IST
Unity in diversity our core strength, secret of our bonding: goalie Aditi Chauhan
Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan highlighted "unity in diversity" in the current senior side, calling it the 'core strength' and 'secret of bonding' between players. "When I first started playing for the national team, it was majorly dominated by players from Manipur. But it has become more of a diverse team now. The team has a lot of characters - a pan Indian representation which helps unify the team," Aditi said in a recent chat with AIFF TV.

"The unity in diversity is our core strength - the secret of our bonding. We are all together in the team with one mission - to represent the country. That is what defines us. We get to interact with lots of characters from whom we get to learn so much. Everyone has a different story to tell -- their journey, struggle, conditions at home, and much more," she added. The 27-year-old also made a mention about how women's football has adopted a more pan Indian approach pushing the quality Manipuri players for a slot in the squad.

"The competition for places in the team has grown - everyone is pushing each other. No one is comfortable as there are new kids coming from all over and securing slots in the squad. That's how the team has grown, and the results have come out so well," she said. The Delhi-based goalkeeper believes more "younger girls" will follow in the footsteps of Manipuri striker Bala Devi. Bala currently on a professional contract with Rangers FC, becoming the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe.

"Bala is a gem of a player and her move to Rangers is amazing. The standard of play, the culture is so different. It's a total professional set-up in Europe. The experience which she will gain will benefit not just her, but Indian Football in general," she explained. "Whenever she comes back to play for the national team, we'd eagerly wait to hear about her experiences. I am sure she'll love to share all of that - especially with the U-17 girls. Her knowledge will matter a lot shaping the career of younger girls," Aditi opined.

Talking about the potential that the country's youth possesses, Aditi demands more exposure to girls to level-up their game by playing against tough teams. "There's so much potential in India. I want more girls to get such exposures, and learn from playing against better opponents. With more avenues for younger girls coming up, I am sure there will be others who will follow in Bala's footsteps," Aditi concluded. (ANI)

