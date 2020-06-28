First indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium set to open in J-K's Rajouri

The first indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium is all set to open in Rajouri's Pir Panjal region. "The stadium will be inaugurated by the end of the month. This will facilitate aspiring sports enthusiasts," Assitant Executive Engineer PWD R&B Rajouri, Mohd Qasim, said.

The construction of the stadium, initiated under Khelo India programme, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after almost two and a half months, the work has resumed and is in its final stage. "I would like to congratulate the government and almost 90 to 95 per cent of the work is complete," a local resident told ANI.

