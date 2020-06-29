Left Menu
Development News Edition

Longtime NFL coach Bugel dies at 80

"Joe Bugel impacted so many people in his 80 years of life and nearly 50 coaching football," Bidwill said. We join all of those who today celebrate his remarkable life and mourn his passing." Bugel is survived by his wife, Brenda, and daughters, Angie and Jennifer.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:15 IST
Longtime NFL coach Bugel dies at 80

NFL coaching veteran Joe Bugel died Sunday at age 80. Regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, Bugel served as head coach with the then-Phoenix Cardinals from 1990-93 and with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1997.

The Washington Redskins, whose fabled 1980s offensive line "The Hogs" was developed by Bugel, announced his passing. "Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football," former Redskins coach and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs said in a statement. "He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success. Bugel was such a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins' teams, but truly across the entire League.

"I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls, and their entire family." Bugel spent more than four decades on college (Western Kentucky, Navy, Iowa State and Ohio State) and NFL sidelines. After coaching the offensive lines of the Detroit Lions (1975-76) and Houston Oilers (1977-80), he joined Gibbs' staff with the Redskins and held the titles of offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at various times through the 1989 season.

Washington won Super Bowl XVII and Super Bowl XXII in his tenure, during which he became known as "Boss Hog." After compiling a 20-44 record with the Cardinals and a 4-12 season with the Raiders, Bugel coached the offensive line for the then-San Diego Chargers (1998-2001) before finishing his career back with the Redskins (2004-09).

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill released a statement Sunday afternoon. "Joe Bugel impacted so many people in his 80 years of life and nearly 50 coaching football," Bidwill said. "... His accomplishments as one of our sport's truly legendary coaches speak for themselves. But the first thing I think of is how he lived his life and the kind of quality human being Joe Bugel was. We join all of those who today celebrate his remarkable life and mourn his passing."

Bugel is survived by his wife, Brenda, and daughters, Angie and Jennifer. His daughter Holly Bugel passed away in 2008. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday.The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London. Evans had beaten former wor...

Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50 required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official resul...

Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Polands relations with the European Union for years t...

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020