Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday. The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London. Olympics: Carlos leads U.S. call for scrapping of protest ban

John Carlos, one of the two American Olympians who famously gave the Black Power salute on the podium at the 1968 Mexico Games, is leading a call for rules banning athlete protests at the Olympics to be scrapped. The 75-year-old former sprinter on Saturday joined with active American athletes to send a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for the abolition of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans political protests. NFL player's union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe

The NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) Executive Director DeMaurice Smith on Sunday rebuked players participating in group workouts, saying they were not safe, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. The union's chief medical officer had previously said that players should avoid practicing together but top players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, posted images and videos on social media that showed them flouting the advisory and practicing with team mates last week. Report: Non-Orlando teams want their own camp, de facto league

As 22 NBA teams prepare to report to Florida to resume the regular season, the league has yet to figure out what to do with the eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble. And based on recent reports, there may be conflicting opinions between the league and those eight teams -- creating doubt as to whether the teams will do anything at all. Longtime NFL coach Bugel dies at 80

NFL coaching veteran Joe Bugel died Sunday at age 80. Regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, Bugel served as head coach with the then-Phoenix Cardinals from 1990-93 and with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1997. Poirier outlasts Hooker in highlight bout at UFC Fight Night

Dustin Poirier absorbed several heavy blows but delivered a few more Saturday night, ultimately outlasting Dan Hooker for a unanimous decision victory in a "fight of the year" candidate in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Poirier (26-6) and Hooker (20-9) boxed at an incredible pace throughout the first two rounds, both remaining standing despite being rocked multiple times. Hooker nearly ended it late in Round 2, after both fighters had already been bloodied, but Poirier slowly took control down the stretch. He showed his conditioning in an impressive final round to claim scores of 48-47 from two judges and 48-46 from the third. Dustin Johnson hangs on to win Travelers Championship

A pair of bogeys on the back nine and a rain delay were not enough to derail Dustin Johnson, who shot 19 under par to win the Travelers Championship by one stroke in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday. The 2016 U.S. Open champion fended off fellow American Kevin Streelman after shooting a career-low 61 the day prior, claiming his 21st PGA title to mark his 13th consecutive season with at least one victory. Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, $280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports. The University of California, Los Angeles promised to fight the move. Report: Rangers staff 'terrified' as virus spreads

Texas Rangers employees told ESPN they are "terrified" after several co-workers tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members said they hope the organization will allow them to work from home but have felt pressured to report to their offices at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Arlington. NFLPA's Smith: Workouts 'not in best interest' of safety

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith took issue with NFL players working out together despite a recent recommendation from the union stating that they should refrain from doing so. During an interview with USA Today, Smith was asked about social media posts following workouts by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.