Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery

Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part of the revised 13-round European calendar. Italian Dovizioso finished runner-up behind Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda in the 2019 season.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:42 IST
Motorcycling-Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery
Andrea Dovizioso (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month despite needing surgery for a left collarbone injury, his team said on Monday. The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday following a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy. Ducati announced later in a tweet that Dovizioso was due to have the operation in Modena.

MotoGP said this month that it will resume the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26. Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part of the revised 13-round European calendar.

Italian Dovizioso finished runner-up behind Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda in the 2019 season.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Increase COVID-19 testing facilities in UP: CM to officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officers to increase COVID-19 testing facilities in the state and operate available TrueNat machines at full capacity. Use of TrueNat machines should be promoted in privat...

Equity indices edge lower as virus cases mount, Coal India top loser

Equity benchmark indices traded with a bearish bias on Monday amid jittery global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across several countries including India. Selling pressure aggravated for realty, PSU banks and metal stocks as in...

Commuter hassles aggravate in Kolkata as several private buses stay off roads citing losses

Transport woes of commuters compounded on Monday with a large number of private buses remaining off the roads in the city, demanding a fare hike in the wake of rising fuel prices and COVID-19 restrictions on the number of passengers allowed...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020