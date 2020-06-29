Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Angel Gomes to leave the side on June 30 after failing to agree on a new contract.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:15 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Angel Gomes to leave the side on June 30 after failing to agree on a new contract. The midfielder was offered a new deal, but Gomes and his representatives have failed to reach an agreement, Goal.com reported.

"I have got no news, nothing, so it does not look like it. I have not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they have not managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. As per a report in Goal.com, Solskjaer had said last week that he was hopeful terms could be agreed to keep the midfielder at the club, but the United manager has now changed his tune ahead of the team's trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

Gomes made his debut for Manchester United during the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho. He came off the bench against Crystal Palace to make his debut in the Premier League.

Manchester United is currently at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 49 points from 31 matches. The side will next take on Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday, June 30.

Manchester United has also progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the side will take on Chelsea in the knockout match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on fuel price hike

By Aashique Hussain Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her accusing the Centre of extorting money from people and seeking an immediate rollback of fuel price hike.Sonia Gandhi has recently g...

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds 370 million over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums. W...

Nagpur: Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills

Nagpur in Maharashtra witnessed two sets of protests on Monday, with Congress workers joining their colleagues statewide to condemn the hike in fuel prices, and the BJP decrying what it claimed were inflated electricity bills. The BJP prote...

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020