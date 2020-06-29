Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Angel Gomes to leave the side on June 30 after failing to agree on a new contract. The midfielder was offered a new deal, but Gomes and his representatives have failed to reach an agreement, Goal.com reported.

"I have got no news, nothing, so it does not look like it. I have not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they have not managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. As per a report in Goal.com, Solskjaer had said last week that he was hopeful terms could be agreed to keep the midfielder at the club, but the United manager has now changed his tune ahead of the team's trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

Gomes made his debut for Manchester United during the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho. He came off the bench against Crystal Palace to make his debut in the Premier League.

Manchester United is currently at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 49 points from 31 matches. The side will next take on Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday, June 30.

Manchester United has also progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the side will take on Chelsea in the knockout match. (ANI)