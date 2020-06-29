Left Menu
MCC to review art collection amid slavery links of former secretary

The Marylebone Cricket Club will review its extensive art collection - the largest cricket-related collection in the world - after removing artwork relating to Ben Aislabie, the first secretary, from public view.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:13 IST
Marylebone Cricket Club logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Marylebone Cricket Club will review its extensive art collection - the largest cricket-related collection in the world - after removing artwork relating to Ben Aislabie, the first secretary, from public view. Until recent days, there were two paintings of Aislabie hanging in the pavilion at Lord's with the club also owning a third painting and a bust. But while Aislabie's contribution to the club, as secretary for 20 years, is undeniable, so are his connections with the slave trade. He owned slaves in Antigua and Dominica and was compensated by the British government when slavery was abolished in 1833, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"MCC has the largest collection of cricket-related art in the world, which captures the entire history of the game, including key personalities in the history of the Club and world cricket in general. In relation to Benjamin Aislabie, his artwork has been removed from public display with immediate effect and we will also be reviewing our collection in full," the MCC said in a statement. MCC is the keeper of the laws of cricket and the art, history and evolving cultural identity of the game at all levels. Its museum is one of the oldest sporting museums in the world dedicated to tracing the history and development of cricket, the official website reads.

The collection was set up in 1864 when members were invited to donate items of interest to furnish the pavilion. The museum is part of the sporting heritage that collects items associated with people or moments during matches. (ANI)

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Keep govt offices free of infection: Patnaik to officials

As Odishas coronavirus fatalities reached 23 and the virus load climbed to 6,859, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked authorities to ensure that the government offices are zero infection zones. He also ordered police to take strin...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 11 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead...

Russia denies nuclear incident after international body detects isotopes

Russia said on Monday it had detected no sign of a radiation emergency, after an international body reported last week that sensors in Stockholm had picked up unusually high levels of radioactive isotopes produced by nuclear fission. The Co...

Tennis-Man Utd's Matic defends Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defended his Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic for hosting the ill-fated Adria Tour where a number of players, including the world number one, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic was critici...
