Sports News Roundup: Reports: Blue Jays allowed to play in Canada; Report: NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Disney courts and more

Reports: Blue Jays allowed to play in Canada

The Canadian government will allow the Blue Jays to return to Toronto and play their home games in the city, multiple outlets reported Monday. An official announcement is expected to come early this week, with the Blue Jays players arriving in Toronto by the middle of the week. Major League Baseball's resumed spring training begins Wednesday.

Report: NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Disney courts

The NBA's plan to highlight social-justice issues when play restarts reportedly will start from the ground up. The courts that will be used for games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., will have "Black Lives Matter" painted on them, ESPN reported Monday.

Zimmerman, Ross sit out Nationals season over COVID-19 concerns

Infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not help the Washington Nationals defend their World Series title after both players opted to sit out the Major League Baseball season over health concerns related to COVID-19, the team said on Monday. "Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones," said Mike Rizzo, Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager in a statement.

Motor racing: Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism

Formula One champions Mercedes unveiled black-liveried cars for the 2020 season on Monday as part of a public pledge to further improve diversity within the team and the world of motorsport. Mercedes have traditionally raced in silver throughout their time in Formula One but will switch to black and have 'End Racism' emblazoned on the halo of both cars.

English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday. English, 30, was set to participate in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive during the pre-tournament screening process this week.

Man Utd's Matic defends Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defended his Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic for hosting the ill-fated Adria Tour where a number of players, including the world number one, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic was criticised for hosting the tennis tournament amid a pandemic after his coach Goran Ivanisevic and players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki returned positive tests over the two legs in Serbia and Croatia.

NHL: League says 26 players test positive for COVID-19

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday that 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19, including 15 who reported to team facilities for "Phase 2 activities." Under the league's Phase 2 plan, clubs that met safety criteria were allowed to reopen training facilities for voluntary workouts with groups of no more than six players at a time, as of June 8.

Valencia sack coach Celades following back-to-back defeats

Valencia has sacked coach Albert Celades and appointed sporting director Voro until the end of the season, the La Liga club said in a statement on Monday. The team has picked up only four points in five matches since the season re-started after the COVID-19 hiatus, slipping way behind in contention for Champions League qualification.

Grizzlies' Morant apologizes after anti-police post

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter on Monday for reposting an anti-police image on social media. On Sunday, Morant, who wears No. 12, displayed an image that had the word "F---" and 12 on the back of his jersey. "F--- 12" is an anti-police term, according to the Urban Dictionary.

Nets G Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Monday. Dinwiddie told the publication he may not be able to play when the NBA season is scheduled to resume July 30 in the Orlando, Fla., area.