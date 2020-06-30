Blue Jackets activate C Texier (back) from IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated center Alexandre Texier from injured reserve on Tuesday. Texier had six goals and seven assists in 36 games this season before sustaining a back injury in a Dec. 31 game against the Florida Panthers.

The injury sidelined the 20-year-old Frenchman for the final 30 games before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A second-round pick in 2017, Texier has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 38 career games. He added two goals and one assist in eight games during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the season resumes, the Blue Jackets are set to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in a best-of-five qualifying series. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. --Field Level Media