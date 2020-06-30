Cardinals cut WR arrested for driving car into Lake Erie

The Arizona Cardinals released Jermiah Braswell two days after the rookie wide receiver was arrested for allegedly driving his car into Lake Erie while impaired. The Cardinals announced the move on Monday.

On Saturday, witnesses told police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, that Braswell's orange Camaro was moving at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, veered through a grassy area, flew off an embankment and landed in the water. Police found Braswell, 23, behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. ET. His speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how he got there, according to records obtained by WTOL in Toledo.

After submitting to field sobriety tests, Braswell was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. His breath test for blood-alcohol content level registered above the legal Ohio limit of 0.08. Undrafted out of Youngstown State, Braswell signed with the Cardinals as a free agent on April 27.

He caught 24 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts for Youngstown State as a senior in 2019. --Field Level Media