GM Cashman reveals Yankees' stars are healthy

Barring "setbacks" the Yankees expect left-hander James Paxton, outfielder Aaron Hicks and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to be healthy by the start of the season. Hicks is returning from Tommy John surgery and is a strong defender in center field.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:19 IST
No players in the New York Yankees' player pool are opting out of the 2020 season at this time, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. In a call with reporters, Cashman said the Yankees' crew is "all in at this stage."

"As of right now, all indications are that our player pool, there have been no opt-outs," he said. The Yankees are the American League favorite to reach the World Series according to multiple sportsbooks. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the pick in the National League.

New York signed right-hander Gerrit Cole in the offseason to front a strong pitching staff and has a juggernaut offense anchored by slugger Aaron Judge. Judge said on Monday he's back to swinging the bat and should be ready for Opening Day in late July. Cashman updated the projected return of a multitude of other injured players on Tuesday. Barring "setbacks" the Yankees expect left-hander James Paxton, outfielder Aaron Hicks and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to be healthy by the start of the season.

Hicks is returning from Tommy John surgery and is a strong defender in center field. Cashman said the team has "no concern" about using Hicks in the outfield. Stanton could also play the corner outfield positions.

