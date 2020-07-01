Left Menu
Padres acquire speedy INF Mateo from A's

The Padres' press release put the compensation at either a player to be named or cash considerations. Mateo, 25, was selected for the Futures Game last season, a game annually played in conjunction with the major league All-Star break.

The San Diego Padres acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics, the teams announced Tuesday. The A's stated that they will receive a player to be named in exchange for Mateo. The Padres' press release put the compensation at either a player to be named or cash considerations.

Mateo, 25, was selected for the Futures Game last season, a game annually played in conjunction with the major league All-Star break. Mateo batted .289 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs in 119 games for Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He also stole 24 bases and led the minors with 14 triples.

Mateo has a .267 career average and 283 stolen bases in 702 games in eight minor league campaigns. He has 76 career triples, including 30 at the Triple-A level over the past two seasons. The Athletics acquired Mateo in 2017 as part of the deal in which they sent right-hander Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees.

The Tuesday trade was the first made by major league teams since March. --Field Level Media

