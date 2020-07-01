Padres acquire speedy INF Mateo from A's

The San Diego Padres acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics, the teams announced Tuesday. The A's stated that they will receive a player to be named in exchange for Mateo. The Padres' press release put the compensation at either a player to be named or cash considerations.

Mateo, 25, was selected for the Futures Game last season, a game annually played in conjunction with the major league All-Star break. Mateo batted .289 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs in 119 games for Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He also stole 24 bases and led the minors with 14 triples.

Mateo has a .267 career average and 283 stolen bases in 702 games in eight minor league campaigns. He has 76 career triples, including 30 at the Triple-A level over the past two seasons. The Athletics acquired Mateo in 2017 as part of the deal in which they sent right-hander Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees.

The Tuesday trade was the first made by major league teams since March. --Field Level Media