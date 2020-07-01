Left Menu
Development News Edition

2015 WC heartbreak wore me down, played huge role in sudden retirement decision: de Villiers

Former South Africa skipper A B de Villiers said that the semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup wore him down for about a year and played a huge role in his sudden decision to retire from international cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:31 IST
2015 WC heartbreak wore me down, played huge role in sudden retirement decision: de Villiers

Former South Africa skipper A B de Villiers said that the semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup wore him down for about a year and played a huge role in his sudden decision to retire from international cricket. South Africa were left heartbroken when they suffered a four-wicket loss to New Zealand via D/L method in a rain-affected 2015 World Cup semifinal and de Villiers accepted that he had struggled to come to terms with it.

"That really wore me down a touch but I kept playing, I tried to bite the bullet, I tried to be there. I was batting really well. I still had incredible friendships and memories," de Villiers said during a 'Cricbuzz in Conversation' show hosted by Harsha Bhogle. The 36-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, had called time on his 14-year-old international cricket in 2018 despite being at the peak of his game.

De Villiers had then said that he ran 'out of gas' and 'was feeling tired' as the reasons behind his retirement. However, the former Protea skipper said that the New Zealand defeat played a role in his sudden decision.

"From a personal point of view, yeah it played a huge role," said de Villiers, who has scored 8765 runs in 114 Tests and 9577 runs in 228 ODIs respectively for South Africa. "We got beaten by sport on the night and it was actually a beautiful thing but it was difficult for me to get through that year and to specifically meet up with the team again a few months later, having to go again. "Here we go again, we have to restart but I am like hold on, I am not over this World Cup. It hurt too much. So yes, I am sensitive and those kinds of things play a huge role in how I feel and my ambitions," de Villiers said. South Africa have been perennial under-achievers at the World Cup, having faced massive disappointments in the 1992 and 1999 editions.

De Villiers said he struggled to cope with the 2015 loss for about a year and regrets not opening up about his emotions. "The next 12 months was really tough for me. Maybe I should've been more honest about it when I look back and communicated about it. I felt like I was a little bit alone at the time but it's silly to say that you're alone if you don't seek help, if you don't talk about it," he said.

"If I could have it over again, I would probably open up discussions with the coach, administrators and discuss my way forward. I should've shared my emotions with them and things that bothered me. I didn't." PTI ATK SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt reopens airports, museums, Giza Pyramids

Egypt has reopened its airports, the Egyptian museum, and the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo, for the first time in more than three months since the coronavirus closure. The national carrier, EgyptAir, said around 2,000 passengers left Cairos...

US not to stand idle while China 'swallows' Hong Kong: Pompeo

The US has warned China that it will not stand idle while it swallows Hong Kong into its authoritarian maw, a day after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law in the former British territory. In a strongly-worded statement, Secre...

DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended picking up import shipments from China to India, after border tensions between the countries led to clearance delays. Another prominent freight transporter FedEx Co...

RCF ensures availability of top brand fertilizers to farming community

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited RCF, a CPSE under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is committed to the well being of Indias farming sector. Even in the most challenging times of COVID-19, RCF has ensured the availabili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020