Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman, Imran Khwaja to assume role temporarily

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down after two, two-year tenures.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:35 IST
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman, Imran Khwaja to assume role temporarily
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down after two, two-year tenures. The ICC Board met today and agreed that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will be assuming the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

"Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it," deputy chairman Imran Khawaja said in an official statement. The process for the chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

"On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said. Over the past few months, there has been severe speculation as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as the ICC chairman.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith caused a huge stir among the cricketing fraternity as he publicly vouched for Sourav Ganguly to head the ICC. However, it is important to note Ganguly has not said anything about wanting to head the ICC.

Earlier this month, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was also picked by some to head the apex cricketing body. However, Mani told ANI that he was never in the fray for the job.

"I was never in the running, I do not aspire for the role and I only came back to serve Pakistan cricket," Mani had told ANI. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

MLB-Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball MLB training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back Americas pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak.MLB and its players association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 campaign last week, wi...

Hong Kong's last UK governor says Trump has made unified response to China more difficult

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it harder to get a unified international response to Chinas actions in Hong Kong, the last British governor of the territory said on Wednesday. Chris Patten spoke after Hong Kong police fired tear gas an...

Rlys begins process to invite pvt players in passenger train operations; invites RFQs

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications RFQ for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the...

IOC supports launch of GAISF sustainability portal

The Global Association of International Sports Federations GAISF, supported by the International Olympic Committee IOC, has launched sustainability.sport, a web portal created to help further sports sustainability goals. The web portal will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020