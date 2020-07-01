Mets pay Bonilla, 57, another $1.19M

Left Menu
The 25-year deferred buyout payment from the New York Mets to Bobby Bonilla put another $1.19 million in the 57-year-old's bank account on Wednesday. Bonilla receives the payment each year until 2035 as part of the Mets' deferred payment on what was a $5.9 million contract buyout.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:34 IST
The 25-year deferred buyout payment from the New York Mets to Bobby Bonilla put another $1.19 million in the 57-year-old's bank account on Wednesday. Bonilla receives the payment each year until 2035 as part of the Mets' deferred payment on what was a $5.9 million contract buyout. Between 2011 and 2035, Bonilla is due $1.19 million with eight percent interest because the Mets chose that option over paying just under $6 million in 2000.

The Mets were invested in a Bernie Madoff account promising double-digit returns. Madoff was later exposed as the mastermind of a decades-long investment ponzi scheme. Bonilla also receives $500,000 annually from the Baltimore Orioles. In 2004, the Orioles began making payments on a deferred contract with Bonilla owed half-a-million dollars for 25 years (through 2029).

Bonilla will be 72 when the Mets make their final payment. --Field Level Media

