Zion Williamson lands one of three 2K covers

One injury- and pandemic-shortened season into his NBA career, Zion Williamson is the NBA 2K21 cover boy. Williamson was announced as one of three cover athletes for the latest edition of the NBA2K franchise. His likeness will appear on the cover of games for next generation models, including PlayStation 5.

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was revealed as the cover athlete for current gaming consoles on Tuesday. "It's one of those emotions I'm still processing," Williamson told ESPN in a video interview. "It's a dream come true. At those AAU tournaments, you're looking at the cover thinking, 'That's gonna be me.' For it to happen that fast, it's a huge honor."

Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. A knee injury in October kept him on the sideline until January. He played in 19 games before the coronavirus shutdown NBA games in March, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. New Orleans remains in the mix for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with play scheduled to resume July 30 in Orlando, Fla.

--Field Level Media