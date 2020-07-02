Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The NBA has projected a total loss exceeding $1 billion in revenue related to ticket sales by playing games at the isolated, neutral site and without fans present. "It comes into play that we feel an obligation to our sport and to the industry to find a new normal," NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Time magazine on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:18 IST
Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over $150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the "bubble" site of Walt Disney World Resort to provide room and board for the 22 teams within shouting distance of the playoffs. The postseason will also be held in what the NBA hopes is a controlled environment, where players have restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among the costs to the NBA are daily tests for COVID-19, treatment and quarantine associated with positive tests, and meals, security, transportation, sanitation of facilities including practice gyms and staging of games at multiple stadium sites (three arenas are planned for use). The NBA has projected a total loss exceeding $1 billion in revenue related to ticket sales by playing games at the isolated, neutral site and without fans present.

"It comes into play that we feel an obligation to our sport and to the industry to find a new normal," NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Time magazine on Tuesday. "It doesn't come into play in terms of dollars and cents because, frankly, it's not all that economical for us to play on this campus. It's enormously expensive." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases; total count 8,955

Assam reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 8,955, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. So far, 12 people have died from the infection in the state. ...

In Brazil, deliverymen for Uber, other apps protest amid pandemic

Over a thousand food deliverymen on motorcycles gathered in So Paulo on Wednesday to protest their work conditions, set by Uber and other apps, with their services in high demand due to coronavirus lockdowns. The drivers seek better pay and...

Double murder accused commits suicide in Hyderabad

A man who was accused in a double murder case has committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident took place two days after the man had allegedly killed his two sisters.According to the police, a man has committed...

Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump on July 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold bilateral talks with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on July 8 in Washington, where he will underline his commitment to trade and investment, Mexicos foreign minister said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020