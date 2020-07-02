Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB: Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball training camps reopened on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back America's pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MLB and its players' association agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign last week with no fans in attendance and each team's first game on July 23 or July 24, after weeks of negotiations cast doubt on whether the season would open at all. Motor racing: No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares 'Welcome Race Fans' but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula One's first Grand Prix without spectators. Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a crowded campsite near to the circuit, while workers carried out tasks around the track. NFL to trim preseason to two games - reports

The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Weeks 1 and 4 are expected to be dropped by the league, which is expected to announce the move on Thursday. Motor racing: Abt back in Formula E with NIO after being sacked by Audi

Daniel Abt will return to the all-electric Formula E series with the NIO 333 team for the final six races of the season in Berlin after being sacked by Audi in May for an esports controversy. The 27-year-old German lost his real world drive after he let a gamer take his place, without the rest of the field knowing, in an official Formula E 'Race at Home Challenge' event. Speed Skating: World champion Van Ruijven critical condition after falling ill in France

Dutch short track speed skater Lara van Ruijven is in critical condition after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and is showing no signs of recovery, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Olympic medallist was admitted to hospital in Perpignan, France last week after falling ill during a training camp but her health has since deteriorated. NBA 'bubble' cost over $150 million - report

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over $150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the "bubble" site of Walt Disney World Resort to provide room and board for the 22 teams within shouting distance of the playoffs. The postseason will also be held in what the NBA hopes is a controlled environment, where players have restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Wednesday, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Two of the positive tests came "immediately" after the players arrived at the host hotel in Florida on June 27, while another four players tested positive within the last two days. MLB won't name players who test positive for COVID-19

When Major League Baseball players land on the injured list this summer, fans will be left to speculate whether the cause was a positive test for the coronavirus. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) will prevent clubs from revealing the names of those who have COVID-19, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Tuesday. Trail Blazers sign PG Adams as substitute player

The Portland Trail Blazers signed point guard Jaylen Adams to a contract for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Adams, who will replace the roster spot of veteran forward Trevor Ariza. NHL: League leaning towards Edmonton, Toronto as 'hub cities' - reports

The National Hockey League (NHL) is eyeing Edmonton and Toronto as its "hub cities" as part of a return-to-play plan, ESPN and TSN reported on Wednesday. The NHL has been working toward resuming its season after it was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with plans for an expanded 24-team playoff format later this summer.