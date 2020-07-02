Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Canterbury fans to get early look at Carter in blue and white

Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter will make a return to his native Canterbury for his first rugby game in New Zealand since 2015 at the weekend, but will still wear the blue and white colours of their intense provincial rivals Auckland.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 02-07-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 05:46 IST
Rugby-Canterbury fans to get early look at Carter in blue and white

Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter will make a return to his native Canterbury for his first rugby game in New Zealand since 2015 at the weekend, but will still wear the blue and white colours of their intense provincial rivals Auckland. The 38-year-old Carter, who spent his entire New Zealand professional career playing for the 10-time Super Rugby champion Canterbury Crusaders, did last month what many Christchurch-based fans think was treasonable by joining the Auckland Blues.

Carter, however, said he was not match fit enough to return to the field at the time and would need several weeks of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season to get prepared to play, which includes a match in club rugby this weekend. "That's the plan," Carter told New Zealand's Newshub on Thursday. "I'm hopeful to get down there and pull on the blue and white of the Southbridge hoops this weekend."

Carter grew up in the small rural community of Southbridge, south of Christchurch, and recently raised more than NZ$20,000 ($13,000) for the club by auctioning one of his All Blacks jerseys. Carter joined the Blues after stints in France and Japan, but has not played since February after Japan's Top League was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and barely played in the past 18 months after undergoing neck surgery in 2019.

The flyhalf's return this weekend could pave the way for him to make his Blues' debut against the Crusaders in Christchurch on July 11, he added. "The last three weeks have been pretty intense training gradually building up my contact and getting my confidence back for playing again, so a bit of club rugby would be good," he said.

Carter last appeared for Southbridge in 2014. ($1 = 1.5425 New Zealand dollars)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor along with IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors

AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app -- COPAL-19 -- that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from coronavirus. Theres a shortage of blood. Through COPAL-19, well have a list ...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as upbeat data dulls safe-haven appeal

The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies on Thursday, following upbeat U.S. and European economic data but renewed worries about the coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk taking. The market sentiment gaine...

New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

New Zealands embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country. David Clark was also...

'Help!' cry British musicians, warning of crisis in live music industry

The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran were among some 1,500 musicians who called on Thursday for the British government to help the live music business survive the coronavirus epidemic. The future for concerts and festivals and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020