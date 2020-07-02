West Indies, England players wear black armbands in memory of Everton Weekes

West Indies and England players wore black armbands during their warm-up fixtures on Thursday in the memory of former cricketer Everton Weekes, who passed away at the age of 95 yesterday. West Indies team also observed a minute's silence in memory of legendary batsman Weekes, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Weekes had played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948. He was the part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. While he made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley, his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai. Weekes' cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket. Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994.

Both sides are staying in a bio-secure environment and the three-match Test series between England and West Indies will mark the resumption of international cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test between both the teams will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 8. (ANI)