Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Indies, England players wear black armbands in memory of Everton Weekes

West Indies and England players wore black armbands during their warm-up fixtures on Thursday in the memory of former cricketer Everton Weekes, who passed away at the age of 95 yesterday.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST
West Indies, England players wear black armbands in memory of Everton Weekes
Everton Weekes. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies and England players wore black armbands during their warm-up fixtures on Thursday in the memory of former cricketer Everton Weekes, who passed away at the age of 95 yesterday. West Indies team also observed a minute's silence in memory of legendary batsman Weekes, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Weekes had played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948. He was the part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. While he made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley, his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai. Weekes' cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket. Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994.

Both sides are staying in a bio-secure environment and the three-match Test series between England and West Indies will mark the resumption of international cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test between both the teams will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: A taste of democracy: South Korea’s 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A taste of democracy South Koreas 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cerealIt is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea. After 16 years in exile, a president this we...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop a sterilizing system for disinfecting personal belongings against coronavirus

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a disinfection box that can be used to sterilize personal belongings, medical equipment, PPE, apparels among others, against coronavirus. A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee led by Prof. Soumitra S...

EU condemns escalating violence in Afghanistan as 'unacceptable', calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire

Ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul are deeply concerned about the marked escalation of violence experienced throughout Afghanistan since the Eid-ceasefire and have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The EU Delegation in...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020