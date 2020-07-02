Aston Villa women sign Chloe Arthur

Aston Villa women on Thursday announced the signing of Scotland international Chloe Arthur from Birmingham City. The 25-year-old midfielder will don the claret and blue for the 2020/21 season, having spent the last two campaigns with our cross-city rivals.

Arthur, who has also spent time with Celtic, Hibernian and Bristol City during her career, is head coach Gemma Davies' first summer signing ahead of the new Barclays FA Women's Super League season. "Chloe is a current Scottish International, who also has an abundance of Super League experience having played at Birmingham and Bristol City," Davies said in a statement.

"Chloe's a very technical player, with a fantastic ability to weave the ball out of tight spaces, under pressure and play into bigger areas. I feel that there is so much more to come from Chloe, as she has a huge amount of talent and I'm really excited to see how she continues to develop in a Villa shirt." The Super League season is aiming for the start of its new season from September 5-6. (ANI)