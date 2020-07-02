Left Menu
Former England pacer Isa Guha on Thursday shared memory of bowling to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar during a nets session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:00 IST
Isa Guha shares memory of bowling to Tendulkar
Isa Guha bowling to Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/ Isa Guha Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former England pacer Isa Guha on Thursday shared memory of bowling to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar during a nets session. Taking to Twitter, Guha shared a photo of herself, in which she can be seen delivering the ball to Tendulkar.

"One of the finds from lockdown! He won't remember but in 2005, recovering from an elbow injury, the Little Master asked for some net bowlers & I was one of the lucky few. We bowled for an hr - Sachin batted left-handed too & was just as good," Guha tweeted. Tendulkar suffered a tennis elbow injury during the start of the 2004-05 season. This injury forced him to miss a lot of cricketing action.

Even after making a comeback, it took Tendulkar some time to get into his groove. Guha is one of the most prominent names in women's cricket and she has now made a name of herself as a broadcaster.

The 35-year-old played 8 Tests, 83 ODIs and 22 T20Is for England, managing to take 148 wickets across all formats. On the other hand, Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs.

Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

