Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry plans 4-year contract for foreign coaches, IOA president lauds the move

In an endeavour to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently with one coach and therefore work on improving their performance, the Sports Ministry on Thursday decided to extend the contract of foreign coaches for 4 years, in keeping with one Olympic cycle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:23 IST
Sports Ministry plans 4-year contract for foreign coaches, IOA president lauds the move
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports logo. Image Credit: ANI

In an endeavour to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently with one coach and therefore work on improving their performance, the Sports Ministry on Thursday decided to extend the contract of foreign coaches for 4 years, in keeping with one Olympic cycle. Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said, "Coaches are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem of any country and ensuring the right coaching for our elite athletes is a vital step towards improving India's chances in all major international tournaments, including the Olympics."

"This decision is part of India's long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028. I am confident our athletes will benefit from this," Rijiju added. The 4-year contract of coaches will be given on the basis of the performance of a coach and recommendation from the respective NSFs. The contracts, though for 4 years, will be reviewed annually and extended on the basis of a coach's overall performance, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events, read a statement from the Sports Ministry.

Reacting to the decision of the Government, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, president Indian Olympic Association welcomed the move and said this will benefit the athletes. "I welcome this decision and thank the Sports Minister, Ministry and SAI. At a recent meeting with the Sports Minister, representatives of various NSFs had raised this issue and requested for longer contract periods for foreign coaches. This decision will help athletes in a big way, especially during this time when they have had to go on a forced break for a few months. The existing coaches know these athletes and will build them up."

"Frequent changing of coaches means that an athlete has to adjust to the temperament of the new coach and vice-versa. This often hampers the level of performance. This decision is also sure to have a positive impact on the Asian Games in 2022 and the World Championships that we have in 2023, leading up to the Olympics in 2024. The continuity of coaches will surely improve the performance of athletes and ensure more medals for India," Batra further added. Meanwhile, in view of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year, the contract of all foreign coaches will be extended till September 30, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says three novel coronavirus vaccine candidates looking really good

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed optimism that the United States would soon come up with a workable vaccine for the novel coronavirus, saying three vaccine candidates were looking particularly good.Three are really, really ...

COVID-19 tally in J-K mounts to 7,849 with 154 new cases; death toll reaches 115

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said. Nine fatalities were reported fro...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance, say Left parties on allowing pvt players in Railways

The Left parties on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move not only undermined the basis of Indias self-reliant economy but was anti-people and should be cancelled. Th...

Bihar sees hike in revenue collection,vehicle sales in unlock-1:Sushil Modi

With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020