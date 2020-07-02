Left Menu
Bryant honored with 2K21 'Mamba Forever' edition

Lillard gets the cover for the current generation consoles and Williamson is featured on the next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5. On Thursday, the "Mamba Forever" edition of the game was revealed with multiple pieces of Bryant artwork. Bryant was on the cover of the NBA 2K10 game and the Legend Edition in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

NBA 2K21 is releasing a third cover and special edition to honor late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. 2K Sports announced Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers and Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson as the featured athletes on two of the game covers. Lillard gets the cover for the current generation consoles and Williamson is featured on the next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5.

On Thursday, the "Mamba Forever" edition of the game was revealed with multiple pieces of Bryant artwork. The Mamba Forever edition of the game will retail for $100 and is available for current and next-gen consoles.

Covers for current consoles will feature Bryant in the No. 8 jersey he wore early in his career and next-gen covers have Bryant wearing 24, the jersey number he wore in the latter years of his 20-season NBA career. Mamba Forever packages are set to include 100,000 VC (in-game currency), 10 MyTeam tokens, 40 MyTeam packs (10 upon launch, 10 additional packs each week for the next three weeks) and sapphire versions of Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson to be used in the game's MyTeam mode as well as various boosts to be used in the game's MyPlayer mode.

The game also includes a Sapphire-level Kobe MyTeam card, a Mamba MyPlayer uniform and Black Mamba custom MyTeam jerseys. Bryant was on the cover of the NBA 2K10 game and the Legend Edition in 2017.

