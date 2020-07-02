Triathlon-World Triathlon calls for investigation into Choi's death

World Triathlon has called on the Korean Triathlon Federation (KTF) to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, the sport's governing body said on Thursday. World Triathlon said in a statement that they had contacted the KTF and the South Korean Olympic Committee (KSOC) to gather details about the death of the 22-year-old.

"World Triathlon is deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Choi," the governing body said. "The World Triathlon Safeguarding and Anti-Harassment Group has contacted the Korean Federation to make sure that while the investigation is carried out, all Korean triathletes are protected and safe."

The KTF could not be reached for comment. Choi won a bronze medal in the junior event at the 2015 Asian triathlon championships in Taipei.