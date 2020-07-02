Left Menu
Lt Col Bharat Pannu secures podium position at vRAAM 2020

Lt Col Bharat Pannu, a serving Indian Army Officer has created history by successfully securing a podium place at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America (vRAAM) 2020

Updated: 02-07-2020 22:58 IST
Lt Col Bharat Pannu . Image Credit: ANI

Lt Col Bharat Pannu, a serving Indian Army Officer has created history by successfully securing a podium place at the first edition of the Virtual Race Across America (vRAAM) 2020 With this, he has become the first Indian ever to win a podium place at an international ultra-cycling race.

Pannu is an army officer posted with the Army's Aviation Test Team. The Race Across America (RAAM) is a 5000 km transcontinental race from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States of America with a cut-off time of 12 days.

This year, the organisers had to cancel the event due to the ongoing pandemic and came up with a virtual format for the race. The race saw the participation of 17 ultra-endurance cyclists from around the world, of which only nine could successfully complete the grueling race.

Lt Col Pannu finished 3rd on the leaderboard with a total distance of 4086km in 12 days and a total cumulative elevation gain of 71,000 meters. (ANI)

