Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA reveals COVID-19 total up to 25

"In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus." Teams are scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 7 for the start of formal training camp. "My confidence ain't great because you're telling me you're gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules?

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:07 IST
NBA reveals COVID-19 total up to 25

In the first eight days of the testing, 25 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA announced on Thursday. "In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23," the league said in a release. "In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus."

Teams are scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 7 for the start of formal training camp. The NBA is scheduled to restart the 2019-20 regular season with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said Wednesday he didn't have great confidence in players abiding by health and safety restrictions while housed in the so-called bubble in Florida.

"My confidence ain't great," Lillard told ESPN. "My confidence ain't great because you're telling me you're gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules? When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don't follow all the rules. I don't have much confidence. But hopefully it'll be handled to a point where we're not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capitalC

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn countrys capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by t...

Mio Amore owner dead

Arnab Basu, the owner of popular confectionery brands Mio Amore and Winkies died fighting cancer on Thursday. He was 65 and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.Basu died in a city hospital in the afternoon. His company has over 300 M...

Motor racing-Ocon would be keen to have Alonso as his Renault team mate

French driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday that he would welcome double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso back to Renault if the team were open to the 38-year-old Spaniard making a comeback with them. Alonso, who left Formula One ...

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Several college students in an Alabama city organised COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020