Cubs LHP Quintana has surgery after dishwashing mishap

Left-hander Jose Quintana required surgery to repair a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday. He will not throw for at least two weeks, at which time his status and timetable will be updated. He will likely open the 60-game season on the injured list.

Quintana, expected to be the No. 4 starter for the Cubs this season, was injured while washing dishes at his home in Miami, the Cubs said. The cut required five stitches. Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on Thursday morning, when the extent of the injury was determined.

The Cubs are scheduled to begin team workouts Friday in Chicago and South Bend, Ind. Quintana, 31, is in the final year of his contract with the Cubs. He was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 2019. He was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2016 and owns a career record of 83-77 with a 3.72 ERA in 250 games (246 starts).

