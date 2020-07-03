Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA plans Chicago 'bubble' for Delete Eight

Pistons coach Dwane Casey maintains that most of the Delete Eight would rather have separate minicamps in light of news of multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the teams that are preparing to head to central Florida. "We'd rather (have our own camp) than go to the bubble because unlike those teams in Orlando, we wouldn't be playing for the same reason," Casey said, according to ESPN.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 07:19 IST
Report: NBA plans Chicago 'bubble' for Delete Eight

The eight teams that weren't invited to participate in the NBA's restarted season near Orlando might be allowed to gather in a separate "bubble" in Chicago, ESPN reported Thursday. While the 16 teams that are currently in playoff position and six others that are relatively close will resume action in late July at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the remaining eight teams were omitted from the plan.

The result would have seen the "Delete Eight" go without action from March 11, when the NBA paused the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, until the start of the next season, currently scheduled to occur around Dec. 1. The Chicago plan would allow the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors to hold short training camps ahead of playing games against each other. Action reportedly would be similar to a summer league.

Teams would gather in Chicago in September, according to ESPN. The cost of the second "bubble" reportedly would be split among all 30 teams. Per the report, the Chicago "bubble" is not finalized, and teams are also looking at a different plan that would have them compete in multiple regional sites.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and NBA commissioner Adam Silver both would want the Chicago "bubble" to follow the same protocols as the Orlando-area "bubble," with players and staffers relatively quarantined while receiving regular COVID-19 tests, per ESPN. The report indicated that seven of the eight affected teams discussed the idea in a Thursday call, with the New York Knicks being the only absentee.

Multiple media outlets reported that the Knicks might opt out of the Chicago "bubble," if it occurs, preferring instead to have their own training camp. The Knicks, who are currently looking for a new head coach, would like to host a minicamp following the Oct. 16 NBA draft, according to the New York Post. Pistons coach Dwane Casey maintains that most of the Delete Eight would rather have separate minicamps in light of news of multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the teams that are preparing to head to central Florida.

"We'd rather (have our own camp) than go to the bubble because unlike those teams in Orlando, we wouldn't be playing for the same reason," Casey said, according to ESPN. "The reason we want these minicamps is to get our team together, to have that camaraderie, to improve and enjoy some competition. We feel we can do that safely in our own environment. We can't let these guys sit around from March 11 to December without something. It's going to hurt their careers. It's too long of a layoff."

Warriors general manager Bob Myers would be in favor of any plan that allows his players to get together. "Our position is, 'Let us know what's possible,'" Myers said, according to ESPN. "Until we really know, it's hard to say. If we can get the majority of our players to go. And if it's beneficial, then we'll do that. If we can't, we'll take what we can get. This whole thing is about balancing health and safety. From a team standpoint, what solutions check as many boxes as it can?

"One of the things is, you try not to judge. Everybody is right in a certain sense. Whether we pursue the opportunity to get our young players some work in some safe environment locally or in a second bubble, we're support of the pursuit. Now whether we get there or not is really a health and safety thing." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean city returns to tighter social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

South Korea reported 63 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, most from domestic infections outside Seoul, triggering the return of tighter social distancing curbs in one city as the spectre of a second wave of the disease worried authoriti...

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020