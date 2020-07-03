We did well against 'champions': Sterling after thrashing Liverpool

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling said his side did well against the "champions" after they thrashed Liverpool in Premier League. "It was a test against the champions. We had a chance to make a point and I thought we did well today," the club's official website quoted Sterling as saying.

Manchester City registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Liverpool, who were competing for the first time since they sealed the Premier League title. Manchester City took a lead in the 25th minute when Kevin De Bruyne was able to successfully convert from the penalty spot after Joe Gomez was deemed to have fouled Sterling inside the area.

Sterling and Phil Foden then netted one goal each in the first half to give the hosts a three-goal advantage, seizing control of the contest. In the 66th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently touched a goal-bound Sterling's shot into his own net in an attempt to clear which brought the scoreline to 4-0. Sterling expressed disappointment over failing to clinch the title while praising Liverpool for their this season's 'brilliant' performance.

"They (Liverpool) have been brilliant all year. We knew we had to start strong. We wanted to have a good game against them. I thought we started really well and credit to the boys," he said. "We knew we were behind. It has been disappointing at times this season. We lost games we should not have lost. We were disappointed," Sterling added. (ANI)