Left Menu
Development News Edition

No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The former sports minister had raised doubts about four changes in team selection in the final. "We felt that summoning all players to give statement would create an unnecessary uproar," Fonseka said adding that despite Aluthgamage's claims the ICC hadn't pursued the matter.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:51 IST
No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the country's 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had alleged that the final, which India won, was fixed by "certain parties" leading to an inquiry by the Special Investigation Division of the Police.

"We will be sending a report to the Secretary, Ministry of Sports who directed us. We have concluded the investigation following an internal discussion held today", Jagath Fonseka, police superintendent Fonseka, in charge of the special investigation unit on prevention of offenses relating to sports, told reporters. According to Fonseka, the 14-point allegations levelled by Aluthgamage, could not be corroborated.

"We see no reason why players must be further questioned", Fonseka added. Fonseka's investigation unit interviewed Aravinda de Silva -- the then chairman of selectors --, Sangakkara, the captain at the final, Upul Tharanga, one of the openers and Mahela Jayawardene. De Silva and Sangakkara, the sitting president of the MCC, were quizzed for over six and 10 hours respectively by the police, which led to protests outside SLC office on Thursday.

Fonseka said the three cricketers, who gave statements, had adequately explained the reasons for sudden team changes in the final -- one of the accusations made by Aluthgamage. The former sports minister had raised doubts about four changes in team selection in the final.

"We felt that summoning all players to give statement would create an unnecessary uproar," Fonseka said adding that despite Aluthgamage's claims the ICC hadn't pursued the matter. The quizzing of players drew public ire and the former sports minister was subjected to criticism for raising the issue after nine years of the event. Aluthgamage claimed that he believed that players were not involved but couldn't prove how could a match be fixed without involvement of the participants.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about Indias strength. Address...

Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who had come to his shop in Nalasopara area in Palghar district to buy some kitchen items and had picked up an argument over prices, police said on Friday. The body of the woman w...

We will never bow down to any world power: PM Modi to soldiers injured at Galwan clash

Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while interacting with the soldiers, who were injured in the June...

2 dead, 73 injured in blast at Turkish fireworks factory

An explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey on Friday has killed two people and injured at least 73 others people, officials said. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020