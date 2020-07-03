Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA physio emphasises on phased approach as players resume training

The South African cricket team physiotherapist Craig Govender on Friday emphasised on the importance of a phased approach to training as the national players hit the ground after the long coronavirus-forced break.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST
SA physio emphasises on phased approach as players resume training

The South African cricket team physiotherapist Craig Govender on Friday emphasised on the importance of a phased approach to training as the national players hit the ground after the long coronavirus-forced break. Cricketing activities in South Africa have been suspended since March 15, when the domestic one-day event was in progression. However on Monday, the men's high performance squad returned to training. "...We have to put some rope around the guys and make them understand that they can't go really hard. They still need to make sure they need to have all those muscles activated before activity," Govender was quoted as saying by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"They need to build up and get their bodies in tune with the requirements, so it's about progression and very good warm ups will be essential and that's something we will be emphasising as training resumes," he added. Several former and current players have said it will be more challenging for bowlers to find their rhythm after the lockdown and they will require at least eight weeks to get back to match fitness.

"Everything has to be done progressively. So for instance, with the bowlers we can't get them to go straight out of the block. We have to do it in a phased system and that's pretty important," he said. Govender was lavish in his praise for the players for the way they maintained their fitness during the lockdown.

"Not being with the players these last few months has been a challenge. I had to trust them to do the activities that had been put in place for them. It was quite nice to see that all of them have done what they were supposed to," he said "We're always communicating, so if there were problems we have been rectifying them but overall, things look extremely good and I am very happy with the shape the players have returned in,"Govender added. The players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

The sessions will be held in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 steering committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

England releases detailed COVID-19 infection data

The agency leading the fight against COVID-19 in England has published data revealing the broad location of all people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Public Health England released the data covering more than 243,000 laborato...

CIAL airport installs Rs 36-crore aeronautical ground lighting system

The Cochin International Airport Ltd CIAL has installed an upgraded Aeronautical Ground Lighting system, which enhances visual acuity and provides near-perfect alignment guidance to pilots for approach and landing in inclement weather. Acco...

Noida: Over 1,100 vehicles penalised, 17 impounded for violating COVID-19 curbs

Owners of more than 1,100 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehicles were impounded for similar viol...

Trade stuck at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border, exporters raise concerns

Seeking intervention of the commerce ministry, exporters on Friday raised serious concerns over halting of consignments at the West Bengal-Bangladesh land border saying if the stalemate continues, it would impact bilateral trade. The issue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020