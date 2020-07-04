Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB has 38 positive COVID tests

Of the league's 30 teams, 19 have had at least one positive test. It is unclear how many players and staff members in total have been tested. The NBA said Thursday that 25 of 351 players have tested positive since June 23, along with 10 of 884 staff members. MLB players reported this week to camps, which are taking place at their home stadiums.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 03:03 IST
MLB has 38 positive COVID tests

A total of 31 players and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 through the first wave of testing, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced Friday. According to a joint release, 3,185 total samples were tested, making for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Of the league's 30 teams, 19 have had at least one positive test.

It is unclear how many players and staff members in total have been tested. Each team has a 30-man roster and a 30-man taxi squad as they prepare to begin a shortened season in late July. The league will not reveal specific players or staff members who have tested positive. Dating to March, there have been several positive tests from players and staffers across the league -- many of whom remained anonymous -- who have since recovered.

The number of positive tests in MLB appears relatively small compared to the NHL and NBA, who have also released data on their coronavirus testing. On Monday, the NHL said that 26 of more than 250 total players (and 1,450 tests) had been positive over the previous three weeks, a time period featuring voluntary workouts at team facilities. The NBA said Thursday that 25 of 351 players have tested positive since June 23, along with 10 of 884 staff members.

MLB players reported this week to camps, which are taking place at their home stadiums. The league is targeting July 23 or 24 for the opening of the 60-game season, with the schedule yet to be released. Several players have already opted out of participating, including three from the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border

Mexican soldiers killed 12 alleged drug cartel members wearing military gear in the violent border city of Nuevo Laredo on Friday, Tamaulipas state security officials said, in another instance of mass murders that have driven Mexicos homici...

Soccer-Newcastle sign ex-Motherwell goalkeeper Gillespie

Newcastle United have brought in former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract to provide competition at St James Park, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. The 28-year-old Newcastle supporter was born in the city and ...

Colombian army fires 31 members for alleged sex abuse against minors

The Colombian army said on Friday it fired 31 of its members accused of involvement with sexual abuse or violence against minors, amid recent accusations of sex abuse of young girls by soldiers. At least 118 members of the army have been in...

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice being held at 'well-run' jail -local lawyers

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, is being detained at a New Hampshire jail where she is likely separated from other inmates and under constant surveillance, local lawyers said.A source familiar with Maxwells cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020