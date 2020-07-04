Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics: Sprinter Thomas cleared by AIU in whereabouts failure case

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas's provisional suspension for allegedly failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests has been lifted, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Thomas, twice a 200 metres winner at the Lausanne Diamond League, had been banned in May by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules. Golf: DeChambeau motors into share of early lead in Detroit

Bryson DeChambeau birdied his final hole to cap an error free five-under 67 and grab a share of the early second round lead with three others at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Friday. Playing the back nine first at the Detroit Golf Club, DeChambeau came agonizingly close to completing his round with an ace. He hit his approach on the par three ninth to within two-feet of the cup, settling for an easy birdie to get to 11-under for the tournament alongside fellow Americans Matthew Wolff (64), Mark Hubbard (66) and Ireland's Seamus Power (66). MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organisers said Friday. Dodger Stadium had been set to host the game for the first time since 1980. Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s. Snyder, who has previously stated he would not change the name, softened his stance a day after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, called for the NFL club to be rebranded. Latifi finally makes it past first practice

Nicholas Latifi declared himself a proper Formula One driver on Friday after the Canadian rookie finally made it past first free practice at a grand prix weekend. The Williams driver had taken part in 11 previous opening sessions to gain experience but the Austrian season-opener was the first time he did not have to hand back the car to someone else at lunchtime. Motor racing-Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, with Mercedes and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton picking up where they left off last year. The Briton and team mate Valtteri Bottas responded to the 'new normal' resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic by finishing one-two in both free practice sessions on the latest start to a campaign. Celtics' Hayward will leave NBA bubble for baby's birth

Boston forward Gordon Hayward said Friday he will leave the team -- and the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla. -- when it's time for the birth of his fourth child if the Celtics haven't been eliminated. Hayward's wife, Robyn, is due in September. The Eastern Conference semifinals are set to begin Aug. 30, with the conference finals scheduled to commence by Sept. 15. Golf: Simpson in share of lead at halfway point in Detroit

Webb Simpson, who skipped last week's tournament after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, made a late birdie to earn a two-way share of the lead after the second round at Detroit Golf Club on Friday. World number six Simpson, the top-ranked player in this week's field, shot a bogey-free, eight-under-par 64 for a 12-under halfway total of 132 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he shared a one-shot lead with fellow American Chris Kirk (65). MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

Major League Baseball, which plans to begin its regular season in three weeks' time, said on Friday 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the players, seven staff members have also tested positive, MLB said in a statement revealing the results from its first set of mandatory tests. Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Red Bull protest against a new steering system used by champions Mercedes in practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The action concerned the cars of six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system.