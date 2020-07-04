Left Menu
Champion Nats reassemble amid growing challenges

They chose to opt out, and we have guys that are here that we've got to focus on right now and get them ready for the 2020 season." Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said of the players who are opting out of playing, "Those are tough decisions, kind of courageous decisions in my mind.

Repeating as a champion never is easy and as the Washington Nationals reassembled Friday for the first time since March, their challenges already are mounting. Catcher Welington Castillo is the latest Nationals player who will skip the upcoming shortened season, manager Dave Martinez announced. Third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and right-hander Joe Ross already made the same decision.

"He's got two little kids and his wife in the Dominican (Republic)," Martinez said of Castillo. "I don't hold anything against those guys. They have family. I know Zim, I love him to death. Joe, he's a big part of this organization. They all are. They chose to opt out, and we have guys that are here that we've got to focus on right now and get them ready for the 2020 season." Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said of the players who are opting out of playing, "Those are tough decisions, kind of courageous decisions in my mind. The easy path is to try to grind it out and take your chances. But these (players) felt it wasn't worth the risk. We support ... them.

"These decisions were tough for them. We certainly didn't try to talk them out of it, by any way, shape or form. We supported them greatly and admire them for it, because these were tough decisions." The Nationals filled one of the three vacated roster spots with right-hander Cade Cavalli, a first-round pick in this year's draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

The players who returned to the field Friday were faced with a new reality, with small-group training sessions over a nearly 10-hour period. "We're social distancing, we're wearing masks, our coaching staff is wearing masks on the field," Martinez said. "We're trying to do everything we can to keep these guys safe. ...

"This is going to be tough for everybody. You've got to be mentally strong. You've got to be prepared for things that we're not used to doing on a baseball field. Definitely going to be a work in progress. But I think our boys understand what's happening. The guys that are here want this to work, and we're going to do everything we can to make it work." Rizzo added, "The important thing is we came into spring training 2.0 in good shape. We got guys first day of camp ...

"Some of the guys we saw today look like they have been pitching quite a bit on their own under the guidance of (pitching coach) Paul Menhart. We feel that they are much closer to game-ready than they would have coming into a normal spring training because of the game plan we had during this absence." --Field Level Media

