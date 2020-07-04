Left Menu
Tim Ambrose announces retirement at end of 2020 season

ANI | Warwickshire | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:32 IST
Wicket-keeper batsman Tim Ambrose. Image Credit: ANI

Warwickshire County Cricket Club wicket-keeper batsman Tim Ambrose has announced that he would retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2020 season. The 37-year-old cricketer has played more than 500 professional games in his career, including 11 Tests, five ODIs and one T20 match for England.

"I have decided, that after 20 years, it is time for me to retire from cricket and Warwickshire County Cricket Club. I will say the usual words of 'honour and privilege' but will know that to me they don't quite convey my gratitude for the opportunity I have had," Ambrose said in a statement. "It is a difficult thing to accept as I would love to play another 20 years if it was at all possible, but it is the right time for this talented, energetic and ambitious young squad to move forward and make their own mark," he added.

Ambrose has won four domestic trophies across all three formats of the game with Warwickshire. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 11,349 first-class runs to date, including 18 centuries. "Tim has been one of the great wicket-keeper/batsmen of the modern game and he will retire at the end of this year as a true Warwickshire legend," said Paul Farbrace, Sports Director at Warwickshire CCC.

"He's a model professional and, by playing out the 2020 season, we will ensure that he has a very fitting farewell before he moves on to his next challenge," Farbrace added. (ANI)

