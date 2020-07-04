Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:35 IST
Bengaluru FC Youth Development Programme gets 2-Star Academy rating from AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred JSW Bengaluru Football Club's Youth Development Program with a two-star Academy status.. The status is subject to re-evaluation after three years as per Article 6 of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme Regulations and Guidelines

"We are delighted to confer to the AIFF the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy the two-star Academy status," stated Dato Windsor John, General Secretary of the AFC

Kushal Das, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation said,"I would like to congratulate Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy for receiving the two-star status. Their academies are truly remarkable and have been promising ones to deliver future stars of the sport." PTI KHS KHS ATAT

