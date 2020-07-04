Left Menu
Hamilton is again fastest in final practice for Austrian GP

The Canadian driver was unharmed but his Williams car had to be lifted off the track.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:25 IST
The six-time champion was also quickest in both practise sessions on Friday, finishing ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in all three. Image Credit: Wikipedia

World champion Lewis Hamilton made it a sweep when he posted the fastest time in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday, where he will aim for a record-extending 89th pole position in Formula One. The six-time champion was also quickest in both practise sessions on Friday, finishing ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in all three.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who has won the last two races here, was third quickest in final practice ahead of Sergio Perez, whose Racing Point car uses Mercedes engines. Ferrari again lacked speed, with Charles Leclerc in fifth spot and Sebastian Vettel seventh.

The session, held in warm and dry conditions, was interrupted midway through after F1 newcomer Nicholas Latifi misjudged the exit of a turn and spun into a protective tire wall. The Canadian driver was unharmed but his Williams car had to be lifted off the track. Williams struggled last season and finished last in the constructors' championship, scoring one point through former driver Robert Kubica.

