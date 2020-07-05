Left Menu
Lions' second-round pick Swift signs contract

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 02:36 IST
Swift, who was selected by the Lions in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a photo of the transaction on Twitter. Image Credit: Flickr

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift signed his four-year rookie contract on Saturday, NFL.com reported. The total value of the deal is expected to be around $8.5 million with a signing bonus of approximately $3.8 million. Swift, who was selected by the Lions in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a photo of the transaction on Twitter.

Swift was the second running back taken in the draft behind LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was selected at No. 32 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift rushed for 1,218 yards with seven touchdowns during his junior season with Georgia in 2019. He also caught 24 passes for 216 yards and one score.

Overall, the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Swift rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 73 passes for 666 yards and five scores. The rushing yardage ranks seventh in Georgia history.

Swift will join a backfield that features fellow running backs Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. --Field Level Media

