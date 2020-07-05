Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Newton in New England for physical, finalize deal

Quarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Newton's deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth up to $7.5 million, provided he hits all of his incentives. Norris shocked after securing fourth on Austrian GP grid

A shocked Lando Norris collected a call from the Crown Prince of Bahrain after qualifying fourth for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to secure McLaren's highest grid position since 2016. The 20-year-old, Formula One's youngest current driver, was quicker than both Ferraris as well as Red Bull's Alex Albon and the Racing Point cars many had expected to be leading the midfield charge. Thai boxing matches resume after lockdown, but audiences stay home

Thai boxing matches resumed on Saturday after more than three months as the nation eases its coronavirus lockdown, but fans of the popular sport will have to make do with watching on television for now. Leaders of the sport hailed the return to the ring after the shutdown, which left hundreds of boxers and referees without work, and said they hoped spectators would be allowed to attend matches again soon. Matsuyama goes bogey-free to grab clubhouse lead in Detroit

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama fired his lowest round since late February to grab the early, third-round clubhouse lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, while overnight co-leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk teed off. Matsuyama, who missed the cut two weeks ago in his only other start since the PGA Tour returned from a three-month COVID-19 hiatus, shot a bogey-free, seven-under-par 65 to reach 12 under for the week at the Detroit Golf Club. NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

The NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart. From July 22-28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the season on July 30. Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta, the American said on Saturday. Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating. Leclerc says Ferrari's pace 'not even close' to expectation

Ferrari had warned their car was off the pace but Charles Leclerc said Saturday's qualifying for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix was not even close to expectations. The Monegasque was on pole at the Red Bull Ring last year but this time qualified seventh, his quickest flying lap nearly a second slower than Valtteri Bottas who took the top slot for Mercedes. F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee

Formula One drivers expressed unity in the fight against racism on Saturday but said taking a knee before Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix would be a matter for each to decide. Some, such as Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who race for the U.S.-owned Haas team, confirmed they would be making the gesture while others were more reticent. Yankees' pitcher Tanaka struck in head by line drive

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is alert and is able to walk unaided after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of team mate Giancarlo Stanton, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday. In a terrifying scene during his team's first official workout since returning from the COVID-19 layoff, the right-handed Japanese pitcher immediately dropped to the ground where he remained for several minutes. Dodgers' Price opts out of 2020 season delayed by COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price said on Saturday he has decided not to play in Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed 2020 season to protect his and his family's health. Price, a five-times All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, took part in spring training with the Dodgers before action was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.