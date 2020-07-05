Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be big test for us: Bala Devi

As India will be hosting the Women's Asian Cup 2022, striker Bala Devi believes that it will be a 'big test' for the team to play among the top Asian sides.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:04 IST
Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be big test for us: Bala Devi
India striker Bala Devi (Photo/Bala Devi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As India will be hosting the Women's Asian Cup 2022, striker Bala Devi believes that it will be a 'big test' for the team to play among the top Asian sides. India will host the premier tournament for the second time after staging it in Kozhikode in 1980.

"To be honest, we do not know what level all the teams are at. We are improving but only when we play countries in the top 25 of the rankings will we know if there is any chance of us matching them. The Women's Asian Cup will be a big test for us, and we hope we can prepare for that together," Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) official website quoted Bala as saying. Bala feels that the Indian team can hit the top-10 rankings in Asia as many leagues and tournaments have been introduced to lift the women's football in the country.

India is slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 from February 17 to March 7, 2021. Bala said the junior tournament will have a huge fillip and will attract eyeballs towards women's football. "(The U-17 Women's World Cup) will draw a lot of eyeballs towards women's football. The tournament will be widely televised and with India hosting it, many will come to the stadiums, for sure. That would be a huge fillip and that would be followed by India hosting the 2022 Women's Asian Cup," the striker said.

"We are slowly gathering a lot of interest and hopefully we will now consistently hit the top 10 rankings of Asia, which I think is possible. The situation is fast changing - the Indian Women's League is having its impact, the U-17 World Cup will have its impact, and the 2022 Asian Cup will impact everyone for sure," she said. India has significant ground to make up to be among the 32 teams for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Bala said it will be an 'ultimate dream' to play in the World Cup as it would encourage more girls to take up the sports.

"(Qualifying for 2023) would be a huge boost. For the men's or the women's team to qualify for the senior World Cup is the ultimate dream for everyone involved in football and all the fans of football in the country. It would be huge for the league, for the future generations and for many more girls to take up football," Bala said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI president Ganguly named as one ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been named as one of the directors of the merged Indian Super League franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season. Led by chairman Sanjiv Goneka, who has acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in t...

City civic body chief apologises to family of COVID-19 victim

The city civic body chief has apologised to the family of a deceased 65-year-old COVID-19 victim, whose body was reportedly left unattended for three hours on the roadside here while they waited for an ambulance. B H Anil Kumar, Commissione...

Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in July 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedians testimony in an old sexual battery lawsuit under wraps. It was sensitive. Embarrassing. Private. US District Judge...

Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020