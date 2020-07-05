Left Menu
Development News Edition

Examining conflict of interest complaint against Kohli: BCCI ethics officer

In his latest complaint, Gupta has alleged that Kohli is conflicted as he occupies two posts -- captain of the Indian team and director of a venture which has co-directors linked to a talent management company that has on board, several of his teammates. Gupta has alleged that it is a violation of the BCCI constitution which bars one individual from holding multiple positions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:29 IST
Examining conflict of interest complaint against Kohli: BCCI ethics officer

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Sunday said he is examining a conflict of interest complaint against India captain Virat Kohli from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, who has levelled similar charges against other players in the past which were deemed "infructuous". In his latest complaint, Gupta has alleged that Kohli is conflicted as he occupies two posts -- captain of the Indian team and director of a venture which has co-directors linked to a talent management company that has on board, several of his teammates.

Gupta has alleged that it is a violation of the BCCI constitution which bars one individual from holding multiple positions. "I have received a complaint. I will examine it and then see if the case is made out or not. If yes, then I have to afford an opportunity to him (Kohli) to respond," Jain told PTI.

Gupta claims that Kohli, who is one of the directors at Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP and Virat Kohli Sports LLP, is conflicted as his co-directors -- Amit Arun Sajdeh (better known as Bunty Sajdeh in Indian cricket circle) and Binoy Bharat Khimji --, are also a part of the talent management company Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. Kohli does not have a role in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited.

The company manages the commercial interests of the India skipper and his many other teammates including K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. "In view of the above, Shri Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38 (4) approved by Supreme Court Of India. As such, he must relinquish his one post at once in compliance...," wrote Gupta in his complaint.

It is the first high profile complaint Jain has received since he got a one-year extension last month. In the first year of his job, Jain had dealt with the conflict of interest complaints against Indian cricketing greats Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev.

All of these came from Gupta and the iconic former players had to resign from one position before the complaints were rendered "infructuous" BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already stated that the conflict of interest norms as prescribed by the Lodha Committee are unrealistic..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI president Ganguly named as one ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been named as one of the directors of the merged Indian Super League franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season. Led by chairman Sanjiv Goneka, who has acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in t...

City civic body chief apologises to family of COVID-19 victim

The city civic body chief has apologised to the family of a deceased 65-year-old COVID-19 victim, whose body was reportedly left unattended for three hours on the roadside here while they waited for an ambulance. B H Anil Kumar, Commissione...

Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in July 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedians testimony in an old sexual battery lawsuit under wraps. It was sensitive. Embarrassing. Private. US District Judge...

Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020