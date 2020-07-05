Motor racing-Hamilton demoted to fifth on Austrian GP starting grid

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton was demoted from the front row to fifth on the starting grid for Formula One's season opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday after a stewards' review of his qualifying lap. The Mercedes driver's second place slot was cast into doubt shortly before the race when Red Bull called for stewards to review a decision to take no action against the Briton on Saturday.

The 35-year-old's demotion means Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner in Austria for the past two years, moves up to the front row with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas on pole position. McLaren's Lando Norris will start third and Red Bull's Alex Albon fourth.