Italian Style beat Indian Tigers 10:1 in online shooting league

Italian Style on Sunday thrashed Indian Tigers 10:1 to record their second successive victory in the Online Shooting League. The Italian Style team, which has two Tokyo Olympic quota holders in its ranks, proved too strong for the Indian Tigers outfit, made up of para shooters fielded by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). However, they managed to avoid a 10-0 defeat as they claimed a point on the 11th shot, thanks to a perfect 10.9 by Krishan Kumar.

In the 10m air rife competition, the Italian Style were 9-0 ahead and it looked like they will win it straight, but the Indian Tigers claimed a point to make it 9-1. There was also a tie once with both teams shooting 31.5 in the fifth round.

Italian Style defeated Austrian Rocks 10:8 in a thrilling contest on the opening day of the world's first Online Shooting League on Saturday. As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters who will shoot in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team which has a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first win the match.

The six teams have been divided into two groups and the top two from each pool will make the semifinals on July 18 and 19. The final is slated for July 26 and will be preceded by the third-place match, a day earlier..