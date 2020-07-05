Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haider Ali tests negative for COVD-19 for second time

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali on Sunday revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:09 IST
Haider Ali tests negative for COVD-19 for second time
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali (Photo/Haider Ali Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali on Sunday revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time. On Saturday too he was tested negative for the COVID-19. Taking to Twitter Ali thanked his supporters for love and prayers and said he will come up to their expectations.

"Alhumdulillah tested negative again. Overwhelmed for your immense love and prayers. You people are the real strength. I hope i will come up to your expectations," Ali tweeted. On June 27, Ali was among the four cricketers who were tested positive for the virus. Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf and Imran Khan were the other players.Ali is part of Pakistan's 29-member squad announced for the Test and T20I series against England.

Six more players including all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, pacer Wahab Riaz have joined the squad in Worcester on Saturday. On June 30, all these six players were tested negative for coronavirus for the second time in three days in Pakistan. The PCB had initially planned to send a squad of 29 players to England, but ten players tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Earlier, 20 players and 11 player support personnel were allowed to travel to the UK. Both England and Pakistan are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure bubble, commencing from July 30.

Pakistan had last played Test cricket in February this year against Bangladesh. They were scheduled to play the second Test later in April, but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again on Monday

The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday ...

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinians militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.Israels Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open area...

Big events can be held while adhering to COVID-19 protocol: Adityanath at 'Van Mahotsav'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said big events can be held while adhering to the protocol pertaining to COVID-19 and the Van Mahotsav will be a witness to this. Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three catego...

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love. Local authorities issued a new a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020