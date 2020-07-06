Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eternal surge to title at NA Summer Showdown

In the final match of the tournament, the Eternal came through in the clutch on Rialto, taking a 2-1 win to become Summer Showdown champions. The Fusion started the day with a 3-0 win over the 11th-seeded Toronto Defiant (5-10), led by DPS Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee. Carpe was a playmaker on Widowmaker and Ashe, dominating the field and rendering the Defiant's strong DPS core useless.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:15 IST
Eternal surge to title at NA Summer Showdown

The final day of the North American region of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown delivered on promises of intense action and drama, featuring a surprising young team earning the title of champion. The Paris Eternal (9-6) won the Summer Showdown in an impressive Sunday showing, taking down the top-ranked San Francisco Shock 3-2 in the semifinals and then winning a dramatic Grand Finals in a 4-3 series against the third-ranked Philadelphia Fusion (15-2).

The Fusion and Eternal traded blows in an epic, back-and-forth series. Paris started with a clean 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower, but the Fusion responded with a 4-3 win on King's Row and a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries. The Eternal got back into the series with a 3-1 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and a 2-0 win on Nepal to go up 3-2. Threatening match point, the Eternal couldn't break the Fusion's defense on Blizzard World, letting Philadelphia take the map 4-3. In the final match of the tournament, the Eternal came through in the clutch on Rialto, taking a 2-1 win to become Summer Showdown champions.

The Fusion started the day with a 3-0 win over the 11th-seeded Toronto Defiant (5-10), led by DPS Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee. Carpe was a playmaker on Widowmaker and Ashe, dominating the field and rendering the Defiant's strong DPS core useless. Philadelphia took this series with a 3-0 win on Lijiang Tower, a 4-3 win on King's Row and a 1-0 shutout of Temple of Anubis. Despite the loss, the Defiant's performance in this tournament was a great showing for a team that had been struggling, especially since their placement at the Summer Showdown should give the team a few much-needed regular-season wins.

On the other side of the bracket, the Eternal earned their spot in the finals with a hard-fought 3-2 win against San Francisco. The Shock opted out of the meta, running Tracer-Ashe compositions rather than the Genji-Ashe compositions favored by the Eternal. DPS Yeong-han "SP9RK1E" Kim dominated throughout the day as Genji, posting an absurd 22.9 Eliminations per 10 Minutes throughout the series. San Francisco (14-2) was expected to win this series in dominant fashion, seeing as they had not lost a map since the May Melee tournament.

The Shock started strong with a 2-1 win on Ilios, but the Eternal pulled even with a 3-2 win on King's Row on an absurd showing from SP9RK1E. San Francisco then took Hanamura 2-0, followed by Paris clawing a 6-5 win out of Rialto. In a crucial game five on Oasis, the Eternal eked out a 2-1 win, swapping DPS Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung onto McCree to counter San Francisco DPS Nam-joo "Striker" Kwon's Tracer. This loss for San Francisco isn't a backbreaker in terms of playoff placement, as the Shock will probably hold onto the second overall seed for the North American region. Still, since the Shock were expected to win after winning the May Melee, so anything less than a finals win is disappointing.

Time will tell if the young Paris Eternal are as good as this result would indicate or if the Eternal merely got hot in a meta in which Genji is the strongest hero and they have the best Genji player on the planet in SP9RK1E. Still, with the win here, Paris should all but guarantee a postseason appearance. The Guangzhou Charge won twice on Sunday to win the seven-team Asia bracket of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown.

Matches in the Summer Showdown do not count toward the league standings, but the top teams in both regions will get bonus wins added to their regular-season records. The tournament champions each receive three bonus wins, with the runners-up getting two bonus wins, and the third- and fourth-place teams adding one bonus win. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sam Mendes, Netflix set up 500k pound fund to support UK theatre staff

A month after Sam Mendes urged streaming services to share a part of their COVID-19 windfall to help theatres in the UK stay afloat, Netflix has collaborated with the director to create a fund to back theatre workers hit by the ongoing pand...

Preliminary enquiry initiated against sub inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev: Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P.

Preliminary enquiry initiated against sub inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P....

456 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 9,526

Odisha on Monday reported 456 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 9,526.Odisha reports 456 new COVID-19 positive cases and 290 recoveries. Total positive cases in the state stand at 9,526, said the State Healt...

The legacy of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakh history

The twentieth century saw many countries such as China, Mexico and Brazil overcoming the challenges and imbalances of historical development as well as radically renovate their state by occupying higher positions in the world hierarchy. Kaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020