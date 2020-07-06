DDCA may seek extension of six-week time for holding elections: Ombudsman Verma

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is likely to move the High Court and seek an extension to the stipulated six weeks given to conduct the state unit's elections for the president and treasurer's posts. Almost all the factions which controls the 4000 odd votes (Vinod Tihara group, CK Khanna's team and SP Bansal's camp) have at different times met former finance minister late Arun Jaitley's son Rohan to take up the president's post.

Jaitley junior is yet to announce whether he would throw his hat in the ring for the top post which was vacated by senior journalist Rajat Sharma last year. "Various modalities with respect to elections were discussed and a common consensus after the meeting was that, time period of six weeks prescribed by Hon'ble High Court of Delhi is too short and DDCA may have to move to High Court for extension of time," Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma notified through a circular after an apex council meeting via video conference on Saturday. It was also notified that a meeting has again been scheduled with Navin Chawla (election officer) and his team on Tuesday to further discuss the elections.

"In view of the above, election process is hereby initiated by carrying out draw of lots. "Date, notice and agenda of the elections shall be intimated to each member of DDCA after consulting with the electoral officer and his team," Verma stated. On the day, a draw of lots was conducted as per a High Court order to decide on the rotation among five directors.

As per the Companies Act, every year one-third of total directors need to retire. DDCA has seven directors and two of them need to retire every year. During the meeting, four directors retired through draw of lots (two for 2019 and two for 2020).

SN Sharma's name came up in the draw of lots while four others Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal and Nitin Gupta had to retire "These four will have to fight elections for vacant directors' post and if they win, they can come back. As per Companies Act, they had to retire," DDCA treasurer Rajan Manchanda said..