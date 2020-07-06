Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India congratulates Biswaranjan Sarangi for his promotion to advancement panel by FIH

Hockey India on Monday congratulated Biswaranjan Sarangi of Cuttack, Odisha on being promoted to Technical Officer -- Advancement Panel by the FIH Officials Committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:09 IST
Hockey India congratulates Biswaranjan Sarangi for his promotion to advancement panel by FIH
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Monday congratulated Biswaranjan Sarangi of Cuttack, Odisha on being promoted to Technical Officer -- Advancement Panel by the FIH Officials Committee. The World Governing Body for Hockey announced its decision on Friday. Having worked his way from the domestic circuit to the international level, Sarangi has been an exceptional technical official for the past few years, which has seen him being appointed for various tournaments around the globe.

His first international appointment by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) was in August 2018 when he was promoted to FIH International Technical Official. Sarangi had then become the first official from Odisha to have been promoted as an FIH International Technical Official, which was a result of him delivering excellent results as Judge at the Men's Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, and as Technical Official at the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 in Ipoh, Malaysia.

His exposure at the international level has also seen him being involved as an Assistant Technical Delegate at the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 in the Philippines and as Judge during the 2020 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Excited with the news of his promotion to Technical Officer -- Advancement Panel, Sarangi said, "I am delighted to have been granted the promotion to Technical Officer - Advancement Panel by the FIH Officials Committee. It is a huge honour for me to be representing our nation at such a huge level. It comes down to the exposure I have been provided by Hockey India during my career as a Technical Official."

"I first gained exposure at the Hockey India League in 2015 as a Technical Official, and have ever since been officiating at various domestic and international events. My growth as a Technical Official could not have been possible without the support of my family and of the Hockey India Umpiring, Technical and Competitions Committee, which has trusted my abilities and given me opportunities to serve in this profession," Sarangi added. Congratulating Sarangi on his promotion accorded by the FIH, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, president, Hockey India said, "I would like to wish highly qualified Technical Official, Biswaranjan Sarangi, the very best for his new and exciting role under the International Hockey Federation (FIH)."

"It has been Hockey India Umpiring, Technical and Competitions Committee's endeavour to engage and promote the younger generation of Technical Officials in different capacities. With our federation working tirelessly towards achieving best results in hockey at the international arena, I am happy to note that Sarangi's promotion to the Advancement Panel further strengthens India's representation through Technical Officials and Umpires at the International stage," the president further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to deliver PPE, medical supplies to Somalia

Three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights will deliver protective equipment medical supplies to Somalia.This will reinforce the countrys coronavirus response as well as humanitarian projects in the recently flood-hit areas.With Inputs from ...

Russian journalist found guilty of justifying terrorism, but avoids jail

A Russian court pronounced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of justifying terrorism on Monday, but unexpectedly let her off with a fine, ending a trial her supporters said illustrated growing censorship. The state prosecutor had asked ...

2 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP's Shamli

A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tree in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on MondayAccording to Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, the accident occurred on Karnal-...

Woman commits suicide in quarantine ward

Coimbatore, July 6 PTI A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday after she was isolated in a ward at a Womens College which has been turned into a COVID-19 care centre, police said. Mariammal was put on quarantine from June ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020