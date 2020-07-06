Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inzamam dismisses Flower's charge against Younis

According to Flower the incident took place during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2016 and head coach, Mickey Arthur was also present at the breakfast table. But Inzamam backed Younis and said this is the first time he had heard about such an incident.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:37 IST
Inzamam dismisses Flower's charge against Younis
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has rubbished Grant Flower's stunning claim that Younis Khan once held a knife to the Zimbabwean's throat on receiving some unwanted batting advice during a tour to Australia. Flower made the sensational allegation during a cricket podcast in which he spoke about his nearly five-year stint with the national team between 2014 and 2019. Younis is currently the batting coach of Pakistan. According to Flower the incident took place during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2016 and head coach, Mickey Arthur was also present at the breakfast table.

But Inzamam backed Younis and said this is the first time he had heard about such an incident. "I was the chief selector at that time and I don't recall any such incident taking place or being reported to me," he told Dawn TV. Inzamam said being the chief selector he would have known if such an incident had occurred.

"I don't know what prompted Grant Flower to say this but I have played a lot with Younis and I know him very well, there is just no way he could have done such a thing with anyone leave alone Grant," he added. Meanwhile according to reports in the Pakistani media, the matter between Younis and Flower had been resolved after the two spoke on the phone. Flower is presently in Colombo while Younis is with the Pakistan squad in England as their batting coach.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Madhya Pradesh reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,284, informed the State Health Department. The death toll climbed to 617 after 9 additional deaths were reported in the state toda...

Kerala reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 5,522

A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the 5,522 cases, the number of active cases stands at 2,252, stated Vijayan.Ind...

Naomi Campbell opens online Paris Couture Week, stresses upon diversity in fashion

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Monday opened the first digital Paris Haute Couture Week with a powerful speech demanding urgent actions to make fashion industry diverse and inclusive. In an Instagram live, the fashion icon stressed on the nee...

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020